Front Mission 1st Gets November Release Window; Front Mission2 Remake Gameplay Revealed

Forever Entertainment announced a release window for Front Mission 1st and released new gameplay of Front Mission 2.

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct, Forever Entertainment announced a release window for Front Mission 1st and released new gameplay of Front Mission 2.

Front Mission 1st, which brings back the original game of the series, will launch in November 2022 for Nintendo Switch. At the moment, a precise release date has not been announced.

You can also take a look at some gameplay in the first embed below.

Speaking of gameplay, we also get to see the Front Mission 2 Remake in action with the showcase of both battle and customization gameplay of this classic strategy title that was never localized for the west before.

The game is coming for Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023.

You can watch the gameplay in the second video below.

Incidentally, the Front Mission franchise is continuing after the rather unfortunate attempt at switching genre with Left Alive. A new game titled Front Mission: Borderscape is in development.