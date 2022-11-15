Fortnite X Rocket League Crossover Event Now Live With Free Rewards

Image via Epic Games

Drive around in the Octane car in Fortnite as well.

Fortnite’s latest v22.40 update is now available on all platforms and brings a new limited-time event with rewards for both the battle royale title and Psyonix’s vehicular soccer game Rocket League.

The High Octane event is now live in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Zero Build playlists and offers various quests that award with XP and in-game items, though some quests require playing on specific Creative islands or using the actual Rocket league Octane car in Fortnite. Here is what can be earned by completing up to eight High Octane quests:

Aerial Assist Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Shot in Flight Emoticon

‘Brella Beach Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Octane Smash Spray

Battle-car Blaze Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Fifty-Fifty Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Clutch Victory Pickaxe

Rocket League players will also earn in-game items for completing eight High Octane quests with the Whiplash Car, Whiplash Wheels, Flames Decal, Stripes Decal, Wings Decal, and Lightning Decal. This is not the first time the two games have crossed over with a few challenges last August.

The High Octane event that was teased earlier this week begins today until Saturday, Dec. 3, which will coincide with the end of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 with a finale event at 4 p.m. ET.

Related Posts