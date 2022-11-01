Fortnite Adds Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, & Han Solo from The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Image via Epic Games

You can be Luke Skywalker, Leia, or Han Solo in Fortnite.

If you love Fortnite and Star Wars, Epic Games has a new treat in store today to celebrate the new Skywalker Week event.

Specifically, we’re getting Hero Outfits for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo within the Original Trilogy Set available in Fortnite’s Item Shop.

The set also includes the following:

Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe

X-34 Landspeeder Glider

R2-D2 Back Bling

Electrostaff Pickaxe

Millennium Falcon Back Bling

Vibro-staff Pickaxe

The Skywalker Week event brings Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers which can be found as floor loot. You’ll be able to retrieve Luke’s Blue Lightsaber (from Star Wars: A New Hope) or Luke’s Green Lightsaber (from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi) and wield them in battle.

You can also get Darth Vader’s red lightsaber, but you actually have to deserve it by defeating the formidable Sith lord if you want it.

The modified Junk Rift can drop Luke’s own X-34 Landspeeder and you can find Junk Rifts on the ground, in Imperial Chests, and in regular Chests.

You can check out the Star Wars skins and more in the announcement trailer below.

If the original trilogy is your favorite, this is certainly your best chance to bring back its hero and enjoy seeing them in action in Epic Games’ ultra-popular battle royale game.

Fortnite is currently available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Android.

