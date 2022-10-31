A New Mode Might Be Coming to Fortnite Soon, According to Dataminer/Leaker

If you’ve been looking for a change of pace in Fortnite, it looks like a new mode could be coming soon. According to dataminer and leaker @RealGrasshalm2, we might be getting something called “Training Ground”. There’s no clear idea of what this could be right now, but there are some solid hints.

The mode is referred to in the files as “playlist_trainingground” and includes a Zero Build option, so it’s got some depth to it.

Here is the original tweet below.

New Playlist!

– playlist_trainingground

– playlist_trainingground_nobuild

(They both support solo, duo, trio & Squads) — Lele (@RealGrasshalm2) October 18, 2022

Further information revealed recently shows that it might be a default playlist, meaning that it would be the playlist/game mode shown first when you load into the game.

Other notable dataminer and leaker @HYPEX further explains some of this and gives some necessary speculation on what it could mean.

Fortnite are working on a new default mode called "Training Ground" that supports Build & Zero Build on Solos, Duos, Trios & Squads. No idea what it is but it's probably a better version of "The Combine" from Season X. (Noticed by @RealGrasshalm2) pic.twitter.com/2J2CQLK7U8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 31, 2022

As said, it’s possible Training Ground could be a new version of The Combine. The Fortnite wiki describes it as:

The Combine is a Fortnite: Creative Limited Time Mode where you have to test your aiming skills and “muscle memory” to get the fastest time possible in the aim course.

If you want more of a look into it, @se6rs retweeted a two-year-old video showing off what The Combine was all about.

The name Training Ground seems to suggest something a lot more basic-user friendly, however. We’re wondering if this won’t be some sort of answer for bot lobbies and let players have an easier go at some of the battle royale. At the moment there is nothing suggesting when the Training Ground mode might be coming, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

We are just about one month away from the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, so now is the time to get cracking on that battle pass, everyone.

Related Posts