Final Fantasy 16 Will Be Showcased at The Game Awards

Today the organizers of The Game Awards took to Twitter to announce that we can expect news about Final Fantasy XVI.

Producer Naoki Yoshida himself (whom you may also know as producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV) will be on stage to deliver a special live presentation.

At the moment, the content of the presentation remains a mystery but considering that the game is nearly complete (as revealed a few weeks ago by Yoshida-san himself), it’s likely that Square Enix is ready to provide an extensive look at what we can expect.

It remains to be seen whether a release date may be announced, since, for now, Final Fantasy XVI only has a generic release window in Summer 2023 for PS5. Yoshida-san expressed confidence in managing to hit it, so having a precise release date half a year before the game’s launch doesn’t seem out of the question. We’ll have to wait and see.

The game promises a much darker atmosphere compared to your usual Final Fantasy game, as you can see in the latest trailer. It’s set in the realm of Valisthea and comes with a rich cast of characters including the Dominants, men and women who can command great power. Of course, long-standing elements found in the final fantasy series like summons and chocobos will still be present despite the slight shift in tone.

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV may want to pay attention, as many top developers from Square Enix’s popular MMORPG are involved beyond Naoki Yoshida himself. Among them are composer Masayoshi Soken, director Hiroshi Takai, combat director Ryota Suzuki, and many more.