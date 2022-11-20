Mobile RPG Eversoul Gets English Trailer; Pre-Registration Coming This Month

Image via Kakao Games

Eversoul prompts you to recruit and romance beautiful elves and lead them into RPG battles.

Today Kakao Games released the English version of the latest trailer of the mobile RPG Eversoul, also announcing the pre-registration campaign for the global market.

The trailer showcases the game’s character and a glimpse of gameplay. It features anime-like character design and rather nice visuals for a mobile game.

Pre-registration for the English version of the game starts on November 29, with a release date not yet announced.

Being a mobile game, I probably don’t need to tell you that Eversoul will be free to play with optional microtransactions, but I’m going to tell you anyway because I have to earn my keep.

The game was presented at G-Star 2022 in the South Korean city of Busan, where Kakao Games also showcased the upcoming sequel of the popular MMORPG ArcheAge, aptly titled ArcheAge 2.

Eversoul is a fantasy RP set in the world of Eden, where the player coming from a different world (yes, this is the typical Isekai story) is prompted to recruit beautiful elves and lead them in battle. There are also elements of base building and romance involved, as you can deepen your ties with the heroines and form bonds.

At the moment, a firm release date for the game has not been announced, but we know it’ll be coming for iOS and Android. Given that pre-registration is about to start, it shouldn’t be too long until the final release.

In the meanwhile, you can take a look at the trailer below, alongside another released a few days ago, in case you missed it.