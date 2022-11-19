ArcheAge 2 Coming to PC & Consoles in 2024, Developed in Unreal Engine 5

Developer XLGames and publisher Kakao Games announced that the upcoming MMORPG Archeage 2 is coming to PC and consoles, and it’s currently planned to release in 2024.

The announcement came with a rather spectacular trailer aiming to convey the flavor of the game and a video interview with executive producer Jake Song.

The game is being developed in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 promising “AAA-tier visuals,” fast action combat, and an enhanced trading system. Players will be able to do trade runs alone, in teams, or even bigger raids.

Housing is going to be another big feature of the upcoming game, with players able to live in villages with friends and create their own towns. Customization will also be improved.

Of course, the game is going to include a seamless open world, and progression is said to be non-linear.

The game will be the sequel of XLGames’ well-known MMORPG ArcheAge, and it will share the lore and world with its predecessor, set when the first settlers arrived in Auroria.

The story will focus on discovering and solving the mysteries of an ancient civilization predating the current settlers by thousands of years, with its ruins blending with the natural environment.

The trailer that you can enjoy below also showcases a ship, and while it wasn’t explicitly mentioned, sailing has always been one of the most attractive elements of the original ArcheAge, so hopefully, it’ll play a big role in the new game as well.

For now, you can play the original ArcheAge, which is still available in its ArcheAge: Unchained form both in North America and Europe. It’s available only for PC, so the console release of its sequel will be a first for the franchise. Which consoles specifically it’ll launch on has not been announced.