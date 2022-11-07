Dead Cells Brings Shovel Knight, Hotline Miami, and More Indie Darlings in New Update

Image via Evil Empire/Motion Twin

Dead Cells continues to add new content since its official 2018 launch with more guest characters and weapons in its latest update now available on the PC version.

The free “Everyone is Here Vol. II” update adds character outfits and weapons from another six indie games to the action roguelike. Dead Cells had previously did the same for six indie games last year, including Hollow Knight and Curse of the Dead Gods. The new update includes unlockable outfits and weapons from these games:

Hotline Miami – Jacket – Baseball Bat

Katana Zero – Subject Zero – Throwable Objects

Risk of Rain – The Commando – Laser Glaive

Shovel Knight – Shovel Knight – King’s Scepter

Slay The Spire – The Ironclad – Diverse Deck

Terraria – The Character – Starfury Sword

“The book of clues in the Prisoner’s Quarters has mysteriously gained new pages – figure out these new riddles then complete the challenges to unlock the outfits,” according to the Steam news post. “Just like last time, bizarre-looking lore rooms have appeared throughout the island, containing these strange & powerful objects from other worlds…”

The Everyone is Here Vol. II update is free for all PC players and is expected to come to console versions later in November. Dead Cells will also be part of a new Steam bundle that includes the game alongside the other six games from the update that will be available later today.

Related Posts