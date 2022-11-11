Control 2 Is in Development From Remedy & 505 Games; Sequel to Be an “Unexpected Journey”

Remedy and 505 Games will co-develop and publish a sequel to Control, the critically acclaimed 2019 action/adventure title set in the Alan Wake universe that earned a torrent of accolades for its inventive design and tactile gameplay.

The news comes by way of an official press release from the two companies, with game director Mikael Kasurinen including a brief message to fans along with a first look at some concept art (pictured above):

With Control, we leaped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us. With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown. It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait. Best,

Mikael Kasurinen

Game Director of the Control Franchise

There’s no word yet on when Control 2 will launch, but it sounds as though it’s fairly early in development and still in the conceptual phase. You can count on Twinfinite to keep tabs on what is likely to prove a hotly-anticipated release over the coming years. Until then, do check out our review of the original game.

Related Posts