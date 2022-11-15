Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Introduce New Battle Pass System

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the upcoming free-to-play Warzone 2.0 will be changing how the battle pass system works with Season 1, the Call of Duty developers revealed in a blog post today.

The battle pass system in previous games was a simple horizontal line of rewards, and each level was earned by completing matches and gaining XP. The system will be different with Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 starting on Nov. 16, and will give players more choices on how rewards are unlocked.

The battle pass is now broken up into sectors with each sector containing five rewards. Playing multiplayer games in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 will give “Battle Token Tier Skips,” which replace Tier Skips, and are used to unlock rewards in each sector. Five Battle Token Tier Skips are needed to complete each sector, and 100 tokens are required to unlock everything in the Season 1 battle pass.

The battle pass for Season 1 adds a new operator named Zeus that is unlocked with purchase alongside new Operator skins, the BAS-P SMG, Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, 1,400 Call of Duty Points (400 CP free without purchase), and more.

The Season 1 update for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will kick off later this week on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Warzone 2.0 is now available for preload on all platforms.

