What Is the Warzone 2 Install Size? Answered

Is Warzone 2.0 going to kill your hard drive? Here’s what you need to know.

Call of Duty is gearing up for the newest iteration of battle royales with Warzone 2.0 launching this week. Preloading the game is available at this exact moment, so here’s what you need to know on Warzone 2.0’s install size, where to find it, how much storage the sequel will take up on your platform of choice and a friendly reminder of when it launches.

Warzone 2 Install Size Explained

Image Source: Call of Duty

Warzone 2.0 will take up a bit of storage based off of what platform you decide to play the sequel on. At the moment, install sizes have not been solidified as different users are impacted based off whether or not they own Modern Warfare 2. Another point to be aware of is the preload option seems to be downloading a content pack, not the full title, which further makes the exact download size murky.

For final install sizes, this is what we’ve gathered:

PS4/PS5: 51 GB

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: 51 GB

PC: 23 GB on Steam, 17.4 GB on Battle.net

How to Preload Warzone 2.0

Preloading Warzone 2.0 is relatively straightforward. Head over to the storefront of your choice, search Warzone 2.0, and select Preload. If that doesn’t provide the results you’re looking for, feel free to click on the links provided to get directly to the game itself.

Warzone 2.0 Release Time

Warzone 2.0 launches alongside the Season 1 update of Modern Warfare 2 at 1 pm EST on Nov. 16, as a free experience for all platforms.

That’s all you need to know about the preload process for Warzone 2.0. We’ve got plenty of related content to get you ready for the launch such as a breakdown of the new DMZ mode, a developer blog post of what’s new, or find out what’s happening to Warzone during the launch of WZ 2.0.

