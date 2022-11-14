Where Did Warzone Go & Is It Coming Back? Explained

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ushers in a new age for the franchise as the new DMZ mode joins the roster of playable modes amongst a bevy of new updates. The headline addition is the Warzone sequel fans of the battle royale have been waiting for, and they won’t have to wait much longer. Warzone 2.0 will be replacing its predecessor, which begs to question, what’s happening to the original? Here’s what you need to know about Warzone, where it’s going, and if it’ll be coming back.

When Is Warzone Coming Back? Answered

Image Source: Call of Duty

The first Warzone game will be taken down temporarily following the launch of the sequel later this week. However, it’ll return soon, following a brief period of playtime on the sequel.

Warzone will be taken down at 11 am EST as Call of Duty gears up for the launch of the sequel at 2 pm EST. Players are encouraged to try out the sequel as it’s free and gives fans a look into new systems, updates, and much more the sequel boasts. On Nov. 28, the first Warzone game will return, although a bit different than how it left the rotation.

On Nov. 28, at 1 pm EST, Warzone will relaunch as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. In this relaunched version of the battle royale, players can only play Caldera and can only use the weapons they’ve used from the previous Call of Duty games. Nothing from Modern Warfare 2 will come to the older version of Warzone, as the sequel will be the supported version of the battle royale moving forward.

That’s all you need to know about Warzone and its status following the launch of the sequel. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to get you up to speed, such as the details on the new DMZ mode, your Warzone legacy video, and all the new changes coming to Warzone 2.0.

