What Is the DMZ Mode Coming to Call of Duty? Explained

A new mode called the DMZ is heading to Call of Duty. Here’s what you need to know on the new addition.

Call of Duty’s upcoming Season 1 update is looking beefy with the arrival of Warzone 2.0 and plenty of multiplayer changes coming. However, the addition of the newest mode, the DMZ, is what has fans excited for the future of CoD. This mode is rather unique compared to the typical CoD formula, and in case you missed it, here’s what you need to know about the DMZ mode coming to Call of Duty.

Call of Duty DMZ Mode Explained

Image Source: Call of Duty

The new DMZ mode coming is Call of Duty’s attempt at recreating formulas from games such as Escape From Tarkov and injecting them with the CoD formula. The official description of the mode says:

“Deploy to the Al Mazarah Exclusion Zone, where Operators are weapons free. Accept contracts, explore side objectives, engage with opposing Operators and Al combatants, and search for valuable items, while trying to complete your mission and get out alive.”

Escape From Tarkov launched back in July 2017 and rose in popularity due to its challenging gameplay loop. Players enter a locale, are tasked with picking up resources, and must successfully extract them when their mission is complete. It’s very much a simulation game, as players must eat and drink to maintain their health, and the time to kill is very punishing.

The new DMZ mode will be looking to follow the same gameplay loop, albeit in a less strict manner. Plenty of creators have gotten a chance to go hands-on with the new mode, and it plays like a mix of CoD’s Ground War and Warzone modes. Expect plenty of challenging fights between player-controlled foes and AI alike, and if you’re familiar with Warzone, plenty of the new features coming to Warzone 2.0 will be present in the DMZ.

That’s everything you need to know about the new DMZ mode heading to Call of Duty. Expect plenty of coverage when the new mode launches along side Season 1 and Warzone 2.0. Head down below to find plenty of related content such as our review of Modern Warfare 2, vehicle changes coming to Warzone 2.0 or the map DMZ will take place on.

