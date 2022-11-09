How to View My Warzone Legacy Stats Video

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, Activision is releasing personalized stats videos for Warzone players as a way to look back on their journey and achievements in the game so far. If you’ve been a longtime fan or player of the game, this might be worth looking into. Here’s how to view your My Warzone Legacy stats video.

Downloading My Warzone Legacy Stats Video

The process is extremely straightforward, as outlined below:

Go to the Warzone Legacy website. Enter your Activision ID. Hit the Submit button. View your stats video, and save it if you wish.

It’s that simple. The only catch is that these videos will be available from now until Nov. 30, so if you’re hoping to have some sort of keepsake of your time in Warzone so far, we’d definitely recommend downloading or saving the video this month while you still can.

The video shows off stats and memorable moments from each player’s career in Warzone so far, going all the way back to their very first match in the game. You’ll get to see your lifetime career stats and anomalies, which is definitely a nice way to prep yourself for Warzone 2.

That’s all you need to know about how to view your My Warzone Legacy stats video. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including all Warzone 2 differences, the best Al Mazrah drop points, and of course, our review of Modern Warfare 2.

