Best Rifles in Warzone 2 For a Meta Loadout

The assault and battle rifles are a go-to choice for most Warzone 2 players who want a weapon that both packs a punch at distance as well as being effective at closer ranges. There are obviously a bunch you can use in the game, but which of them are meta at the moment? Here, we’ll be taking a look at what the best rifles are in Warzone 2 for a meta loadout that will shred your enemies.

For a simple overview, the meta Warzone 2 rifles in the game right now are as follows:

Kastov-74U

M4

STB 556

TAQ-56

Lachmann-556

Below, we’ll pick out some of our favorites and explain why they’re so damn good, while also offering some attachment suggestions so you can ensure you have a meta loadout.

Best Meta Rifles in Warzone 2, Explained

M4

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The M4 is a fan-favorite that is a solid weapon even in its base form, but it can be modded to produce one of the very best rifles in the game. The strength of the M4 is how controllable its recoil is as standard, our attachments actually focus on dialing up its long-range capabilities a bit further. That means increasing damage and further reducing recoil.

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Under: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

TAQ-56

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is a superb all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, which is slightly traded off against stronger recoil than something like, say, the Lachmann-556, but you’ll be dropping enemies so quickly it’s worth the penalty.

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: Factory

Factory Optic: SZ SRO7

SZ SRO7 Under: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Kastov 74-U

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The punchiest of the Warzone 2 assualt rifles, the Kastov 74-U shreds enemies at close to medium ranges with its high damage output. The tradeoff is, of course, the recoil control, but the right attachments take this meta rifle to the very top of the tier list.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

FTAC Recon

To round out our list of the best meta rifles in Warzone 2 we had to include a battle rifle, and when it comes to that particular subclass of weapon it’s the FTAC Recon that’s our clear favorite. The damage this gun puts out is extremely high, two-shotting anyone with a chest or headshot even without attachments. We’ve tweaked our build with even more damage output and bullet velocity, as well as controllability and a suitable scope.

Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0x Optic

VLK 4.0x Optic Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44 Grip

Demo IMP-44 Grip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

That’s all you need to know about the best rifles in Warzone 2. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0, how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle or the best Lachmann-556 setup for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

