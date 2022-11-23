Best Audio Settings In Warzone 2.0 & MW2

Image Source: Activision

Even though you may spend the bulk of your time running and gunning like a boss in Call of Duty, it’s incredibly valuable to sometimes stop and listen to help give you a heads-up on where your enemy is positioned. For those who’ve arrived here, you’ve likely sought out the answer to a specific query: What are the best audio settings in Warzone 2.0 and MW2? With that in mind, let’s get into the nitty-gritty details.

The MW2 and Warzone 2.0 audio settings below will help players hear the footsteps of enemies much more clearly:

Volumes

Audio Mix : This is dependent on what audio setup you’re rocking. One thing we would suggest, however, is that if you’re using headphones, we’d opt for the Headphone Bass Boost setting as opposed to the Headphones setting as it does help to slightly amplify the sound of enemy footsteps.

: This is dependent on what audio setup you’re rocking. One thing we would suggest, however, is that if you’re using headphones, we’d opt for the setting as opposed to the setting as it does help to slightly amplify the sound of enemy footsteps. Master Volume : 100

: 100 Music Volume : 5

: 5 Dialogue Volume : 50

: 50 Effects Volume : 100

: 100 Hit Marker Volume : 50

: 50 Mono Audio: Off

Audio Advance Settings

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

The most important settings are arguably the Effects Volume and Mono Audio. The former helps to increase the sound of enemy footsteps, while the latter helps to improve the directional audio that’ll assist you in pinpointing where the enemy is, specifically.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are the best audio settings in Warzone 2.0 and MW2? For more, here are the best snipers and best SMGs, and here are a couple of tips for those looking for a stat tracker or wondering how to D hop.

Related Posts