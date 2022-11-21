Image Source: Activision

With the sheer amount of stiff competition you’ll face in Activision’s latest military FPS, it’s fair to say that knowledge is power. As a result, this new movement mechanic is a really handy tip for those of you who want to get the edge over the opposing team. With that in mind, then, let’s discuss how to D Hop in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Let’s get started, shall we?

How Do You D-Hop in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Answered

To unleash a D Hop in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, all you need to do is dolphin dive onto an object or a ledge and then press jump. This will catapult you forward with a boost, which makes it tough for your opponents to shoot you effectively. At the same time, it gives you ample opportunity to surprise your adversaries and lay waste to enemies who’re waiting around the corner. It’s a pretty broken mechanic, to be honest.

How Do You Dolphin Dive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Answered

For those who need a quick refresher course on how to dolphin dive in MW2 and Warzone 2, worry not; all you need to do is press the Circle button on PlayStation or the B button on Xbox while you’re running to unleash a dolphin dive. Your character will then jump forward in the air and land prone.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, we've clued you in on how to D Hop in Modern Warfare 2.

