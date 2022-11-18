Image Source: Activision

As in any FPS game, ensuring you have the optimal settings for graphics and performance is key, and there’s one setting in particular that really pays to have properly set up. In fact, even console players should make a note of this as well as for the first time in the battle royale series, an FOV slider is available on console. Here are the best FOV settings in Warzone 2 if you’re wondering what the optimal number is.

Best Warzone 2 FOV Settings, Explained

Field of view (FOV) is a setting that adjusts how much periphery vision you have in Warzone 2. The higher the number, the more you’ll see either side of what is directly in front of you. That obviously gives you a tactical advantage, but pushing the number too high can work against you, too. Not only is there a performance penalty because your hardware has to process more at any one time, but it also makes everything on the screen visibly smaller.

The optimal FOV setting is typically anywhere from 95 to 105. If you’re playing on a controller then you probably want to be on the lower end of that spectrum since it’s generally harder to aim and track targets and so you obviously don’t want to make that any more difficult.

Whatever you do, don’t push your FOV up to the limit of 120 as that’s really too much even if you’re using a mouse and keyboard.

How to Change FOV in Warzone 2

Changing your FOV is super easy in Warzone 2. All you need to do is head into the ‘Options’ menu, then ‘Settings’ > ‘Graphics’ > ‘View’ > Adjust the FOV slider to set your preference.

That should be everything you need to know about the best FOV settings in Warzone 2, and what it does for those not up to speed. For more, here are the best controller settings, how to use the interrogation feature, and the best graphics and performance settings.

