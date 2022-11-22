Here are a few of the best SMGs to help you conquer the warzone.

Warzone 2.0 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring in their custom weaponry to conquer the battlefield. Here are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 that’ll help you gain the edge over your competition, as well as recommendations on setups to use with these weapons.

Lachmann Sub

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Continuing the trend of the MP5 dominating the Warzone scene, this year’s iteration is a solid option to complete your loadout. It boasts one of the highest time-to-kill (TTK) of all the SMGs while boasting a well-rounded approach to any situation.

One solid lineup of attachments to use, courtesy of Warzone professional WarsZ, would be:

XTEN RR-40 Muzzle

FTAC M-SUB 12” Barrel

5 MM Hollow Point Ammo

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

50 Round Drum

FSS Hurricane

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

A member of the all-around best assault rifle in the game, the M4, the FSS Hurricane is the SMG version of said weapon boasting nearly the same traits. Compared to the Lachmann, the FSS Hurricane has a slight edge in the range department.

OpTic Gaming content creator and Warzone streamer, TeePee, has one of the better setups for the SMG with the following attachments:

Bruen Cubic Compensator

VX Pineapple Foregrip

XTEN Rear Grip

FSS OLE-V Laser

Demo Quicksilver Stock

Vaznev-9K

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Vaznev-9K is the definition of spray and pray, as it’ll knock down your foes, but at the expense of a wildly inconsistent accuracy pattern. Used in the highest level of Call of Duty play, this weapon will work wonders for you, with the best setup coming from Atlanta FaZe head coach, Crowder.

FTAC Castle Compensator

Agent Foregrip

45 Round Mag

FSS OLE-V Laser

Otrezat Stock

Fennec 45

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Rounding off the best SMG list is the Fennec 45. Much like the Vazev-9k, this weapon has a blinding fast rate of fire, yet it loses most fights at range, and a close-range situation, this gun will be your friend. The setup below, modeled after Warzone pro IceManIsaac, will help you close the gap and bring the pain.

Slimline Pro

Fennec Covert Force

VX Pineapple

Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Rubber Grip

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best Lachmann-556 loadout, how to show your FPS, or a few of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer.

Related Posts