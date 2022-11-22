Here are a few of the best sniper rifles to dominate the long range fight in Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 lets players create personal loadouts to dominate the competition, allowing them to pick from a wide range of different guns and additives to help give them a leg up on the competition. In such a large-scale battle royale, snipers dominate the wide open space of Al-Mazrah. Here are the best snipers in Warzone 2.0.

What Are the Best Snipers in Warzone 2? Answered

MCPR-300

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle, yet it makes up for that deficiency with power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range, with Warzone star, Huskers, boasting an incredibly well-rounded loadout:

22” OMX 456 Barrel

Schlager PEQ Box IV Laser

.300 Mag High Velocity Ammo

5 Round Mag

FTAC Reaper Muzzle

Signal 50

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

While this sniper lacks power, it makes up for it in the fire rate department. Much like a marksman rifle, the Signal 50 has a very friendly rate of fire to make up for missing your first shot. This setup knocks down the handling and mobility a bit but makes up for it with heavier damage, as well as incredible range and accuracy.

FSS Jetstream

FTAC Ripper 56

1MW Laser Box

Stalwart Grip

.50 Cal Explosive

Victus XMR

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Nearly identical to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR slightly best the former weapon by packing a better damage profile when hitting chest shots. Check out OpTic Gaming TeePee’s loadout for the sniper rifle. Keep in mind this setup is only four attachments, but it most certainly brings the firepower and the accuracy to conquer the lobby.

Mack 8 33.5 Super

VLK LZR 7MW

Bruen G305 Grip

.50 Cal Explosive

That's all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2.0.

