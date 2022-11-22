Warzone 2 Stat Tracker Explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s battle royale experience is proving as popular as expected, and players are beginning to find their feet around the new Al Mazrah map. As skill levels improve and the competitive crowd arrives on the scene, it’s no surprise to see an increased interest in stat tracking for the game. If you’re one of the many keen to learn more, then here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 stat trackers and which one is best.

To be clear, we’re referring to third-party stat trackers and not in-game stat tracking. If you want to stat track your K/D, kills, damage dealt, and more in a great degree of detail, then you’re not alone. Unfortunately, though, you’ll need to be patient.

Is There a Warzone 2 Stat Tracker? Answered

Currently, there are no third-party stat trackers in operation for Warzone 2. This is because stat trackers utilize a game’s Application Programming Interface (API) to track backend data for a given game, which is something that’s only possible once access is publically released by a developer. This has not yet occurred in the case of Warzone 2.

That doesn’t mean stat tracking won’t be possible in the future; it is expected that Infinity Ward/Activision will distribute the API in the near future. The first Warzone made it possible for APIs to be used to this end, and there were a number of excellent trackers.

Once the API is released, the best stat tracker in Warzone 2 is likely to be tracker.gg, which is a website that has a proven record of developing excellent software for stat tracking in the past. It is currently the number one best site for many other games, including the likes of Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2.

We’ll keep you posted and update this article when more information on when the Warzone 2 stat trackers arrive. For more on the game, here are our picks for the best Lachmann-556 loadout, the best aim assist settings, and a couple of tips on how to check your FPS and how to D Hop.

