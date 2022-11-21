Image Source: Activision

Warzone 2 is proving a popular sequel, but it isn’t without its fair share of technical issues. If you’re on a mission to increase your hardware’s performance, you certainly aren’t alone. Before getting started, though, you’ll want to make sure you have something to measure the changes. Here’s how to show FPS in Warzone 2 and some tips on how to increase FPS generally.

Warzone 2 Show FPS Option, Explained

Switching on the FPS stat so that you can measure your hardware’s performance is perfectly simple. Of course, you can only do this on PC given that consoles are locked to either 30, 60, or 120 FPS depending on which model of PlayStation/Xbox you have.

For those on PC, there are two different methods to show FPS, and choosing which you use more or less is determined by which client you used to download and install the game.

Steam FPS Counter

If you’re playing via Steam, then showing FPS is a generic setting you need to activate. This is as follows:

Settings > In-Game > In-Game FPS Counter.

This will show FPS on all of your Steam games once activated.

Warzone In-Game FPS Counter

For everyone else, it is possible to toggle on the FPS counter through an in-game setting. This can be found in the Telemetry section of your Settings menu, as seen above.

To show FPS, simply toggle the FPS Counter to On.

How to Increase FPS in Warzone 2

Similar to the overview we provided in our recent guide detailing how to reduce lag in the game, increasing FPS in Warzone 2 boils down to reducing your graphical settings. Anything set to high should obviously be reduced, and you can increase FPS by switching off features like V-Sync, on-demand texture streaming, and many others. Here’s an example of low settings that would help bolster FPS in the game without compromising your graphics too much:

V-Sync: Off

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Medium

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Water Caustics: Off

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Spot Cache: Low

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

That’s everything we have on how to show FPS in Warzone 2. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

