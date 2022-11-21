Image Source: Activision

Just as was the case with its predecessor, Warzone 2 is proving one of the most popular games in the world. Its launch, however, was mired by technical issues that have been causing many players to suffer a high degree of latency. If you’re one of them, here’s how to reduce lag in Warzone 2 and make the experience a little smoother.

How Do You Reduce Lag in Warzone 2? Answered

As Twinfinite has explained in our feature about its messy launch, Warzone 2 wasn’t released in the best state. Subsequent patches and updates are likely to come further down the line that helps lift its overall quality, and unfortunately, it’s largely a case of waiting for these to arrive. That said, there are some measures you can take to ensure the game experiences less lag — though PC players have a few more options than console players do.

Most of this boils down to lowering your graphics settings. Especially on PC, Warzone 2 offers players a bunch of customization options to tweak the game’s performance. If those are set too high, and especially if on-demand texture streaming is switched on, you’re likely to suffer lag. Try switching all your graphics settings to a lower level.

If the issue doesn’t seem to be anything to do with the in-game settings being too high, it could be that you haven’t installed the latest graphics drivers. Make sure to install the latest Nvidia or AMD drivers. PC players should also switch on hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling to help the GPU better allocate resources and (hopefully) reduce any stuttering issues you are experiencing. Also, remember to play in full-screen mode and not windowed mode.

Finally, failing all of this, the problem could instead be your internet connection itself. Try rebooting your internet router. Remember, too, that a wired internet connection via a cable is always better than relying on WiFi. Also, be sure to switch off any applications or programs that are potentially hogging your bandwidth.

If Warzone 2 is still lagging after attempting all of these fixes then reinstall the game.

That’s everything we have on how to reduce lag in Warzone 2. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

