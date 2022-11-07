Activision Confirms Next Call of Duty Release; Overwatch 2 Achieved Over 35 Million Players; Microsoft Acquisition Still Expected to Succeed

Image via Activision

A new Call of Duty game is confirmed for 2023 as Overwatch 2 has engaged lots of players in its first month.

Today Activision announced its financial results for the third quarter of the calendar year 2022, related to the period between July 1 and September 30.

Net revenues are down year-on-year, as you can see in the table below. The same goes for earnings per share.

We get the traditional comment from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who echoes what we have heard from Microsoft’s Phil Spencer and still expects the acquisition to go through within the current fiscal year.

“Our games are the result of passion and excellence. This comes from an environment that fosters inspiration, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to develop and support our talent. Our employees’ dedication and teamwork are at the heart of an extraordinary workplace that enables the magic embodied in our games. We look forward to continuing to release epic entertainment in service of our global community of players as a part of Microsoft, one of the world’s most admired companies. We continue to expect that our transaction will close in Microsoft’s current fiscal year ending June 2023.”

We also get a number of performance highlights for Activision, Blizzard, and King.

We hear that MW2 has set new franchise engagement records with hours played in the first 10 days over 40% above the previous records.

Over 20 million people have pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Even more interestingly, we get the confirmation of a new “full premium” Call of Duty release coming in 2023.

On the Blizzard front, over 35 million people played Overwatch 2 in its first month, including many who never played the original Overwatch.

Since its October 28 launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set new records for our largest franchise, becoming the fastest premium Call of Duty release to cross $1 billion in sell-through. Sales have been robust across all platforms, including on PC, where unit sell-through to date is approximately twice the level of recent strong titles in the series. Modern Warfare II has set new franchise engagement records for a premium Call of Duty release, with hours played in the first 10 days more than 40% above the prior franchise record.

October 4 saw the global launch of Overwatch 2, with a free-to-play model designed to allow more people than ever before to experience the acclaimed team-based action game. Over 35 million people played the game in its first month, including many who were new to Overwatch . The expanded community is engaging deeply, with average daily player numbers for the first month of Overwatch 2 more than double that of its acclaimed predecessor. Player investment is also off to a strong start, positioning the title to be a meaningful contributor to Blizzard’s business in the fourth quarter. Blizzard is looking forward to delivering an ambitious slate of regular seasonal updates for Overwatch 2 that introduce new characters, maps and modes, including the game’s much-anticipated PvE mode planned for 2023.

King

King’s in-game net bookings increased 8% year-over-year, driven by the Candy Crush franchise, reflecting ongoing strong execution across live operations and user acquisition. King’s payer numbers again increased by a double-digit percentage year-over-year.

franchise, reflecting ongoing strong execution across live operations and user acquisition. King’s payer numbers again increased by a double-digit percentage year-over-year. King continues to introduce more player-versus-player features within Candy Crush , fueling engagement and player investment. Time spent within Candy grew year-over-year for a fifth successive quarter, and Candy Crush was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores 1 for the 21 st quarter in a row.

, fueling engagement and player investment. Time spent within Candy grew year-over-year for a fifth successive quarter, and was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for the 21 quarter in a row. King’s third quarter segment revenue grew 6% year-over-year, equivalent to low double-digit growth on a constant currency basis. Advertising revenue was consistent year-over-year despite a challenging macro environment. King’s third quarter operating margin was lower year-over-year, due to the year ago quarter benefiting from insurance claim proceeds.

This November marks the 10-year anniversary of Candy Crush Saga the original and largest title in the Candy Crush franchise. Candy Crush enters its second decade in strong health, with over 200 million monthly active users and with player investment at record levels. King’s development, commercial and analytics teams are working on a strong pipeline of content and initiatives expected to delight the community and drive further growth in the coming years.

