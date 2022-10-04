Xbox Game Pass Adds A Plague Tale: Requiem, Chivalry 2, and More in October

Microsoft revealed a new batch of games that will coming to its Xbox Game Pass service throughout the first half of October 2022.

Microsoft revealed a new batch of games that will coming to its Xbox Game Pass service for PC, consoles, and the cloud throughout the first half of October 2022.

The list kicks off with medieval combat game Chivalry 2 available starting today across PC, consoles, and cloud as it was announced yesterday. Coming later this week on Thursday, Oct. 6 and keeping with the time period will be survival and town management game Medieval Dynasty. It is currently available on PC, and will be on Xbox Series X|S later this week.

Also coming on Oct. 6 is The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season and The Walking Dead: Season Two on PC to prepare for Halloween. Double Fine’s Costume Quest will be coming to the service on Oct. 11 for cloud and console, while multiplayer social deduction game Eville will be launching on the same day for PC and console.

Meanwhile, space simulation and strategy game Dyson Sphere Program will be coming to PC on Oct. 13, followed by first-person horror game Scorn for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and cloud on Oct. 14. The list rounds out with A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, launching for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and cloud on Oct. 18.

Microsoft also announced the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass for cloud, consoles, and PC on Oct. 15:

Bloodroots

Echo Generation

Into The Pit

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Good Life

