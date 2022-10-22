Xbox Design Lab Elite Controller Series 2 Unboxing Video Isn’t an Unboxing at All (But It’s Still Interesting)

Image via Microsoft

Take a look at the process behind the customization of the Xbox Elite Controller in the Xbox Design Lab.

Today Microsoft released a brand new video about the recently added customization option for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the Xbox Design Lab.

The funny part is that the video is titled “Xbox Design Lab – Elite Series 2 Unboxing” but nothing is actually getting “unboxed.”

On the other hand, we get a very interesting look at the process behind the creation of the series, which happens to be a lot more involved than simply painting the parts in whatever colors and slapping them together.

If you don’t believe me, you can check out the video for yourself below.

If you want your very own custom Elite Series 2 controller, you’ll have to spend $149.99 plus $9.99 if you want to name your controller with a custom engraving.

If you’re in Europe, that translates into €139,99 plus €9,99 for the custom engraving.

Optional accessories include the back paddles for $26.99/€24,99, the alternate thumbstick and d-pad for $29.99/€27,99, and even a customizable case, charger, and cable (just the case is actually customizable, for the record) for $39.99/€36,99.

So if you get everything, you can end up spending upward to $256.95/€239,95 depending on whether you want all the bells and whistles or not.