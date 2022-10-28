SWTOR Adds an Adorably Creepy Spider Droid Mini Pet Just in Time for Halloween

Star Wars: The Old Republic has no shortage of collectables you can pick up throughout your journey in the galaxy, from mounts to pets. A few you can earn playing the game, but some are available on the Cartel Market. One of the most recent items the developers released just in time for Halloween is the cute, but creepy Enlightened Spider Droid mini pet.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this monstrosity; fans of the Disney+ series Book of Boba Fett will immediately recognize them. They scurried about in and out of what was once Jabba’s Palace.

A new mini pet is coming to the Cartel Market! Inspired by the droid walkers of the B'omarr Monks as seen in the Book of Boba Fett, the frightful Enlightened Spider Droid is coming to SWTOR just in time for the spookiest time of the year. pic.twitter.com/CxSo4FEJOe — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) October 28, 2022

The creepiest aspect of the Enlightened Spider Droid isn’t its arachnid-inspired shape, but the little jar. What you’re seeing is a B’omarr monk who’s reached enlightenment by transplanting their brain into the spider, allowing them to contemplate the universe unfettered by the flesh of the body.

If you’d love to add the Enlightened Spider Droid mini pet to your collection in Star Wars The Old Republic, you can do so by visiting the in-game Cartel Market. It’s available for 240 Cartel Coins, which you can gather by purchasing the lowest pack of Cartel Coins for $4.99 USD.

It should be noted that the Enlightened Spider Droid is just a mini pet; it will not fight on your behalf. Another detail to keep in mind is that the pet is exclusive to the Cartel Market; you cannot pick it up anywhere else.

Featured Image Source: BioWare

