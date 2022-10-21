Connect with us

Should You Get a Nintendo Switch in 2022? Take This Quiz to Find Out

mario kart 8 deluxe battle mode mario and yoshi
Quiz

Should You Get a Nintendo Switch in 2022? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Can’t decide whether or not you should buy a
Nintendo Switch at this stage in its lifespan?
We’re here to help you figure it out.
Published on

The Nintendo Switch came out back in 2017, making it over five years old at this point. If you clicked on this quiz, you might be wondering if it is still worth buying a Switch console in 2022.

There are a lot of factors to consider when making the decision to buy a new video game console, the Nintendo Switch included. These factors are important to keep in mind, but you might not even know what to ask yourself in order to make an informed decision. This is especially true since there is more than one Nintendo Switch model on the market right now, and you might not know all of the differences or which one is best for you to get.

That’s where this quiz comes in. We are here to help you decide if you should buy a Nintendo Switch at this point in its lifecycle (including which of the models—OLED or Lite—is most appropriate for your habits) or if it might not be a worthwhile purchase for you and your gaming preferences.

So, should you buy a Nintendo Switch in 2022? Go ahead and get started with this quiz to find out.

Should You Get a Nintendo Switch in 2022? Take This Quiz to Find Out

How much are you interested in Nintendo's exclusive first-party games (e.g. Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Pokemon, etc.)?
How often do you see yourself playing on the go or in handheld mode? (Instead of on the TV)
How important are cutting-edge realistic graphics and high level of performance to you?
Let's talk budget - how much are you willing to spend for the Switch console itself?
If you got a Nintendo Switch, do you plan to play with friends/family on the same console?
Have you had Nintendo consoles in the past?
How comfortable do you feel paying $60 (or "full price") for first-party games?
How much do you care about playing games from Nintendo's retro library, like games from the NES, SNES, and N64?
Do you have another console or PC that you play games on?
How important to you are features such as in-game voice chat or achievements/trophies?
What has stopped you from getting a Nintendo Switch before now?
Finally, be honest: Why did you decide to take this quiz?
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , ,
To Top