Sea of Stars Showcases the Boosting Mechanic in New Gameplay Video

You can boost your attacks with live mana in Sea of Stars.

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio released another of its usual videos of its upcoming pixel-art RPG.

The video focuses on a rather relevant mechanic of the game, named “Boosting.” Hitting enemies with normal attacks generates “Live mana” that can be absorbed by a character in up to three stacks.

Each stack adds a portion of that character’s magic attack to their next action, making it more powerful as it deals that character’s unique magic damage even when they’re out of mana points.

You can watch the clip below.

The charming and highly-anticipated RPG inspired by JRPGs is coming to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game was supposed to be released this year during the Holiday season, but will instead launch in 2023 following a recent delay. At the moment, a firm release date has not been announced.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger, has been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will even feature music by Yasunori Mitsuda.