Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride Event Lets You Pet the Dog in a Unique Way
There is nothing better to motivate you to get that Overwatch 2 win than good boy barks.
Overwatch is known for some wacky hidden secrets during some events, but this certain secret will have you rushing to play in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event before it ends. As it turns out, there is a very good boy to be found around the mode’s map.
It’s possible you’ve run past one of the dog portraits in the game during this event, but did you know they are hiding a secret? If you interact with one of the portraits as you would another character, the portrait responds and the very good boy in the picture speaks back.
Thanks to the terrific @CanYouPetTheDog Twitter account, we have footage of just what this looks like.
The @PlayOverwatch Twitter account even responded that “our devs programmed him to be the best boy”.
Considering how heated Overwatch 2 games can get, this might be just the motivation needed to help get you through any hardships. Just look at that face!
The Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event started on Monday and is currently going until Nov. 8, so you have plenty of time to get your spooky fill of the game’s special mode and give this very good boy all the attention.
Just this week we also put out an Overwatch 2 piece about the player numbers the game is currently seeing. If you were an avid Overwatch 1 player but are hesitant to jump into the second game because you don’t know how they adjusted your main, we have a guide detailing all the player changes the game went through.
- How to Complete the Ominous Portent Challenge in Overwatch 2
- What Is Fortnite X Overwatch 2? Explained
- All Overwatch 2: Halloween Terror 2022 Challenges & Rewards
- How to Complete the Photozomb Challenge in Overwatch 2
- Overwatch 2 Age Rating: Who Can Play the Game? Answered