Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride Event Lets You Pet the Dog in a Unique Way

There is nothing better to motivate you to get that Overwatch 2 win than good boy barks.

Overwatch is known for some wacky hidden secrets during some events, but this certain secret will have you rushing to play in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event before it ends. As it turns out, there is a very good boy to be found around the mode’s map.

It’s possible you’ve run past one of the dog portraits in the game during this event, but did you know they are hiding a secret? If you interact with one of the portraits as you would another character, the portrait responds and the very good boy in the picture speaks back.

Thanks to the terrific @CanYouPetTheDog Twitter account, we have footage of just what this looks like.

In Overwatch 2's Wrath of the Bride event, using various voice lines in front of a dog portrait will cause the painting to respond in different ways. pic.twitter.com/8jLjNtEeHX — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) October 26, 2022

The @PlayOverwatch Twitter account even responded that “our devs programmed him to be the best boy”.

Our devs programmed him to be the best boy 😍 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 27, 2022

Considering how heated Overwatch 2 games can get, this might be just the motivation needed to help get you through any hardships. Just look at that face!

The Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event started on Monday and is currently going until Nov. 8, so you have plenty of time to get your spooky fill of the game’s special mode and give this very good boy all the attention.

Just this week we also put out an Overwatch 2 piece about the player numbers the game is currently seeing. If you were an avid Overwatch 1 player but are hesitant to jump into the second game because you don’t know how they adjusted your main, we have a guide detailing all the player changes the game went through.

Related Posts