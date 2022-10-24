Overwatch 2 Brings Back Co-Op Missions and Lots of Treats for Halloween Event

Just in time for the Halloween season, the Halloween Terror Event returns to the world of Overwatch 2. Over on Blizzard’s official website, the company unveiled its terrifying plans for players by introducing a new limited game mode. Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride will see players teaming up and returning to Adlersbrunn as the Bride of Junkenstein is seeking revenge for those who killed her creator.

The Halloween event will offer players the chance to complete challenges to earn special name cards, weapon charms, XP for the Battle Pass, and much more. Additionally, if you follow your favorite streamers, you’ll be able to get a special legendary skin for Winston that turns him into a Gorrila-werewolf. You’ll need to make sure your Twitch and BattleNet accounts are connected before doing so.

Yet, the fun doesn’t stop there. Anyone who logs into Overwatch 2 from the start of the Halloween Terror event through the end of Season One will receive the Cursed Captain Legendary Skin for Reaper and the Health Pack Weapon Charm.

The Halloween Terror event will start on Oct 25 and last until Nov 9, giving you plenty of time to get your spook on. This weekend will also see you earn double XP for every match you play until Halloween.

Overwatch 2 is now available to play for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

