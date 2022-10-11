New Fortnite Weapon Packs a Sticky Punch

With the arrival of Fortnite 22.10 Hotfix, Epic Games dropped a brand new teaser for the much-awaited Explosive Goo Gun that was initially teased with the Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer. The trailer kicks off with a close-up shot of the weapon fully loaded with lava as the ammo.

As the teaser progresses, the Explosive Goo Gun constantly fires the hot lava, shattering the elevated structure built by the opponents in one stroke. Although the latest Fortnite teaser showcased how incredible the Explosive Goo Gun is, there is a caveat you should bear in mind before getting your hands on this new formidable weapon.

But before we talk about that, let’s check out the cinematic trailer below:

The new Explosive Goo Gun covers your targets in a volatile substance that will stick to whatever it makes contact with before exploding immediately. However, you have to make the most out of your initial Goo Gun fuel, as no ammo pickups are available to refill it.

To start things off with a bang, Epic Games has decided to increase the drop rate of Explosive Goo Gun until the next update. So drop into the island and grab the weapon from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops to boost your shooting skills.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how players will use the Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite against their opponents.

