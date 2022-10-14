Motive Studios Offers Best Look Yet at Dead Space Remake’s Improvements Over the Original

Oct. 14, 2008, marks the date survival-horror made a huge leap when Visceral Studios and mastermind Glen Schofield released Dead Space. Following the story of Isaac Clarke and a supernatural breed of space aliens, Clarke is tasked with finding his beloved in the wreckage of the universe’s famed USG Ishimura while using his engineering skills to survive.

The game left a lasting legacy on the survival-horror genre, yet after two sequels, the series faded into the dark corners of space. After a long hiatus, EA and Motive Studio announced a remake was in the pipeline, and with the Jan. 2023 launch window rapidly approaching, both parties are ratcheting up the marketing with tons of new footage.

The latest footage comes courtesy of Motive Studio on the 14-year anniversary of the game’s launch, offering the best look at the upcoming remake and sending fan excitement to space.

In a livestream, members of Motive Studio spoke about four core tenets the team is focused on to create the best experience possible which are:

True to the Original

Horror

Unbroken (immersive experience)

Creative Gameplay

In regards to the above tenets, Motive seems to be checking off all of the boxes. Side-by-side shots in the trailer showcase how faithful this game is to the original, and the horror will be ramped up due to vastly improved visuals and the new “Intensity Director” that will make sure your backtracking is rewarded with new foes and experiences. The Ishimura is now a seamless, unified experience meaning players won’t have to use the tram station to travel to sections anymore, and the story will be expanded upon with the developers looking to provide more clarity and universe building. Isaac is also fully voiced over and powered by a new system that will impact his dialogue delivery depending on his in-game status.

The Dead Space Remake revisits horror Jan. 27, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.