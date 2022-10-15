Iconic Carbonite Han Solo Recreated at California Bakery

The month of hard work pays off as this recreation of Han Solo in carbonite is just about perfect.

The image of Han Solo frozen in carbonite is one of those pop culture things that anyone can easily recognize at first sight. It’s one of the most defining scenes in all of the original trilogy, and cements Empire Strikes Back as one of the best Star Wars films.

A California bakery, called One House Bakery, decided to take this iconic Star Wars moment/prop and recreate it with bread. They also named it, fittingly, Pan Solo. Baking this monstrous Star Wars reference took the mother-daughter team a month of baking to finally be finished. This Herculean task was the work of Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan.

This mighty bread sculpture was then displayed outside of One House Bakery, next to a chalkboard that read (according to the New York Times) “Our hero Pan Solo has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut.” If you thought Pan Solo was the punniest this was going to get, you were very wrong.

You can find the tweet from the New York Times showing off Pan Solo in all his glory below.

A California bakery spent a month making a 6-foot recreation of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, made entirely of bread. The mother-and-daughter duo behind the creation called him "Pan Solo." https://t.co/bdm1sc1UQp pic.twitter.com/ghOwgzZmAV — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 15, 2022

The Instagram account for One House Bakery also has a post showing off tons of other angles of Pan Solo and we highly recommend giving that a look.

One of the most amazing things about all this is that a little later in the New York Times article it is revealed that Pan Solo was created using a “dead dough” that doesn’t contain any yeast.

This isn’t the first time One House Bakery made a bread-based Star Wars reference, either. In October 2020, they also created the Pain-Dough-Lorian and baked clothing for a Grogu doll they called “Dough-da”.

Featured Image Source: Lucasfilm.

