Guns Undarkness by Persona 5 Composer Completes Kickstarter Campaign; Will Come to Consoles

Image Source: Shoji Meguro

The Kickstarter campaign for Guns Undarkness, created by Persona composer Shoji Meguro, has reached its successful conclusion.

The game is being developed by Shoji Meguro, composer of several Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games, on top of Catherine and more.

2,000 (yes, exactly two-thousand) backers pledged 19,247,775 yen (over $129,000), nearly five times the initial goal of 4,200,000 yen.

An exciting detail is that this also unlocks the stretch goal that will bring the game to consoles on top of the initially announced PC version.

Other achieved stretch goals include improved models and motion capture and a cinematic music video.

If you’re unfamiliar with Guns Undarkness, it’s a turn-based tactical RPG inspired by games like Metal Gear Solid and Persona.

It includes a relationship syster that makes the main character more powerful as he grows closer with his teammates.

The character design is by Ilya Kuvshinov, whom you may know for his work on Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045. It’s definitely appropriate considering the futuristic setting of the game.

It’s worth noting that Meguro-san isn’t working just on the music (while he definitely is doing the composition of the score), but he’s also developing the game directly as an indie creator.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this project will be successful, considering the unique situation of a composer turning indie developer.