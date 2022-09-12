Persona Composer Shoji Meguro Officially Launches Guns Undarkness’ Kickstarter Campaign

Image Source: Shoji Meguro

The Kickstarter campaign for the strategy JRPG Guns Undarkness by Shoji Meguro has been launched.

You can find it here with a rather modest initial goal of $30,000 which will likely be achieved very quickly

One of the elements that make this game special is definitely the fact that it comes from the mind of Shoji Meguro, composer of several Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games, on top of Catherine and more.

This time around, he isn’t working just on the music, but he’s also developing the game directly as an indie developer.

The character design is handled by popular illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, while lyricist and singer Lotus Juice is also part of the team.

The only stretch goal announced so far is at $50,000, including improved models and motion capture. Another will be unlocked at $80,000, but it has not been announced yet.

Below you can check out artwork and screenshots, on top of the initial pitch video, and read an official description directly from the press release.

CORE FEATURES

A turn-based tactical RPG inspired by games like Metal Gear Solid and Persona

A relationship system that boosts the main character as they grow closer with their teammates

A story set in a futuristic world on the verge of global and societal ruin

A meeting of the minds Shoji Meguro (Persona series, Shin Megami Tensei series), Ilya Kuvshinov (Ghost in Shell: SAC 2045, The Wonderland), and Lotus Juice (Persona Series)