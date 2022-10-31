Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Celebrates Halloween with Release Date Announcement

You’ll soon be able to go back to Rogetsu Isle with Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

Today Koei Tecmo announced the release date of the upcoming remaster Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

The game, which is titled Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse in Europe, will release on both sides of the Atlantic pond on March 9, 2023.

It’ll be an exclusively digital release for everything with a chip, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A Digital Deluxe Edition will also be made available besides the standard edition. It’ll include the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, and a digital art book

Early adopters (who purchase the game by March 22, 2023) will also get the costume “Marie Rose Outfit” from the Dead or Alive series.

If you go all the way and pre-order the game before release, you’ll get even more costumes, the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/red), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat”.

Last, but not least (yes, there’s more. This article is basically all about bonuses, it seems), if you have Maiden of Black Water and there’s a save game from that on the same device, you’ll unlock the “Camera Obscura Hat”.

Below you can check out a trailer and a few screenshots.