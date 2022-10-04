Fandom Buys GameSpot, GameFAQ, Metacritic, & More

Fandom, the hosting site behind the endless amount of fan wikis, has acquired several assets from Red Venture, which includes GameSpot, GameFAQs, GiantBomb, TV Guide, Metacritic, Cord Cutter News, and Comic Vine. In a report from Variety, the deal was around “mid-eight figures,” estimated at around $50 million.

Red Venture, a digital marketing enterprise, purchased GameSpot and its parent company, CNET Media Group, for around $500 million from Paramount Global in 2020.

Fandom CEO Perkins Miller released the following statement to Variety:

“We’re thrilled to add these powerful, authoritative brands into the Fandom platform, which will expand our business capabilities and provide immersive content for our partners, advertisers, and fans. The trusted insights, ratings, and content they provide will make us a one-stop shop for fans across their entertainment and gaming journey.”

Christina Miller, Red Ventures’ chief strategy officer, added to Miller’s statement:

“we are confident these brands and their teams will be well equipped to continue empowering and connecting gaming and entertainment audiences around the globe…”

Fandom’s latest purchase is just one of many ways the company has been branching out. In 2018, Fandom acquired ScreenJunkies, best known for creating the “Honest Trailer” series on YouTube. The following year saw the company buy Curse Media, followed by their acquisition of the digital gaming retailer Fanatical in 2021.

