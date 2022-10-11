EA Sports Teases New PGA Tour Golf Game With Trailer; Coming Spring 2023 for PS5, Xbox, & PC

EA’s PGA Tour Golf franchise has been dormant for a while, but the publisher is poised to bring it back with EA Sports PGA Tour.

Today we got a trailer showing a glimpse of in-engine footage teasing the new game which will release in spring 2023 for PS5, Xbox, & PC.

The game is built with Frostbite Engine, promising to “maximize the game’s visual fidelity and presentation capabilities”

The game includes courses like Augusta National, home of The Masters, and features thee full FedExCup Playoffs and their courses, on top of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Pro golfers like former Masters champion Jordan Spieth are included, alongside licensed gear and sponsors.

You can check out the trailer below.

Here are more details on what you can expect:

LPGA Events – Experience unique challenges and real-world events like The Amundi Evian Championship, a major tournament recreated for the first time in a video game. Play as some of the top female players in the game like Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko, or create a female golfer of your own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature.

– Experience unique challenges and real-world events like The Amundi Evian Championship, a major tournament recreated for the first time in a video game. Play as some of the top female players in the game like Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko, or create a female golfer of your own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature. ShotLink and TrackMan Data – PGA TOUR golfers will be authentically replicated like never before with ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR’s proprietary real-time scoring system, and data from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis.

– PGA TOUR golfers will be authentically replicated like never before with ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR’s proprietary real-time scoring system, and data from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis. Next-Generation Graphics – By utilizing EA’s own Frostbite engine, EA SPORTS PGA Tour will be the most visually stunning and accurate recreation of many of the world’s most famous courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews Links and The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, and will deliver the most immersive and authentic experience possible where fans can play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf.

It’ll be interesting to see the game going head-to-head against PGA Tour 2K23, which sports the return of Tiger Woods, who used to be the name of EA’s franchise between 1998 and 2013.