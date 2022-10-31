EA & Marvel Announce Deal for Multiple Action-Adventure Games for Consoles & PC

The new deal between EA and Marvel involves at least three games starting with Iron man by Motive.

Today Electronic Arts and Marvel announced a deal that will allow the former to use the latter’s intellectual properties for a number of games.

The long-term deal specifically mentions that EA will develop at least three action-adventure titles for consoles and PC.

The first of them is the already-announced Iron Man game by Motive.

The press release comes with a comment by EA COO Laura Miele.

“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

We also hear from Marvel Games executive vice president Jay Ong.

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

At the moment, no further information was provided on what superheroes may be involved in the other games besides the Iron Man one, nor when they will come. We’ll have to wait and see what the future brings.