DualSense Edge Controller for PS5 Has a Release Date & it Won’t Be Cheap

Image Via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The DualSense Edge Controller is coming early next year and it won’t be cheap.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment provided an update about the DualSense Edge Controller including its release date and pricing details.

We learn that the controller, which was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, will be released globally on Jan. 26, 2023.

The pricing will be as follows depending on where you live $199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99.

If you want (or need) more of the replaceable stick modules, they will cost $19.99 USD/¥2,680 (including tax)/€24.99/£19.99.

Below you can enjoy a trailer providing an overview of the controller’s features.

Pre-orders will be available very soon, on Oct. 25, for both the controller and the replaceable stick module, just in case you expect to abuse your DualSense Edge right out of the box.

The controller includes button remapping, the ability to tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a user interface that lets you control certain functions directly on the hardware.

It also has 3 changeable sets of stick caps and 2 changeable sets of back buttons, and you even get a carrying case that lets you charge the DualSense Edge when it’s stored.

Below you can find a list of the full content of the package.