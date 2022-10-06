Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for PS5 & Xbox Series X|S & Season Pass 2 Get Release Date

Bandai Namco announced the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of its JRPG Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Today Bandai Namco announced the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of its JRPG Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

The game will launch on current generation platforms on January 13, 2023.

Those who already own the PS5 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade for free if they so wish.

Pre-orders of the new versions are available today including the Standard, Deluxe, and Legendary Editions.

On top of the game, January 13 will also mark the release of the first piece of content of Season Pass 2, which will be a new story arc titled “Bardock: Alone Against Fate.”

The season pass will also deliver a cooking item granting +hp and +Ki def effects, while two more major pieces of content will be released at a later date.

Of course, the season pass will come to all platforms, not just new-gen ones.

You can take a look at the dedicated trailer below.

If you’d like to learn more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, you can read our review.

The game is is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.