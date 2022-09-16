Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Arriving On PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Next Year With Bardock DLC

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is powering up to a new platform as the action RPG will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. In a trailer released during the Tokyo Game Show (seen below), Bandai Namco revealed that the new versions would arrive next year, along with DLC that retells the DBZ film Bardock: the Father of Goku.

Bandai Namco also confirmed that owners of the last-gen versions would get the current-gen versions free of charge. Meanwhile, The official Dragon Ball Games Twitter account released a comparison video between the upcoming PS5 version with the PS4 version, showing the next-gen version running at 60 FPS with enhanced visuals.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will be coming to PS5™＆ Xbox Series X|S!



Enjoy the enhanced graphics and 60fps, check out the comparison video! #DBZK pic.twitter.com/fS4i6ocUr7 — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) September 16, 2022

Additionally, more DLC is coming to Kakarot, as a second season pass was announced. Will fans get to reenact the recent Super Heroe movie or the Goku Black saga? We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Prices have yet to be announced, though based on the previous DLC packs, it’s safe to assume that Bardock content will be priced at $10, and the season pass will set you back $30.

Are you excited to jump back into Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Be sure to let us know how excited you are by leaving a comment in the section right down below. You can also check out what we thought about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot from our review right here.

Related Posts