Destiny 2’s Intergalactic Hobby Horse Is All the Reason You Need to Dive Into Festival of the Lost

Festival of the Lost has finally arrived in Destiny 2. New cosmetics, a new gun, and even an Exotic Sparrow of the Starhorse. To no surprise, Bungie released the trailer for the event a mere couple of hours before the event goes live in-game.

In the trailer, we see get out first glimpses of the new loot and activities for FOTL this year. As expected, we first see the return of the Haunted Sectors this year.

Haunted Sectors were a unique twist on normal Lost Sectors for last year’s FOTL. Not only are they all decorated with candles, candies, and other goodies, but we also see the return of the Headless One bosses.

Later in the trailer, we get further looks at the new Mech Armor set, a first official look at the brand new FOTL weapon, the Arc Sniper Rifle, Mechabre, and a tease of a new Hobby Horse-like Sparrow that’ll surely bring back grand memories of childhood. Finally, the trailer ends with quick shots of new cosmetics and masks for the event

All and all, FOTL is looking to be another great holiday event in Destiny 2 for 2022. However, it would be nice to see these cool rewards further in advance rather than at the last second. Be sure to check out our guides on where to find Eva Levante, as well as a full breakdown of Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2.

