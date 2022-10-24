Cult of the Lamb Launches Blood Moon Festival Event & Confirms Future Content Update

Just in time for the Halloween season, a free update has landed in Cult of the Lamb and is running for a limited time.

Developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital have unveiled Cult of the Lamb’s new Blood Moon Festival, the title’s first seasonal event since its launch earlier in August.

For the Halloween season, players will be able to utilize the new Blood Moon Ritual, earn adorable new Follower Forms, and unlock new spooky decorations to spice up their base of operations.

The Blood Moon Festival is a free update running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. Cult of the Lamb also confirmed via its official Twitter that the title will be receiving a “free major content update that will add more depth to combat and dungeon gameplay” at some point in the future.

Rejoice, disciples of the Lamb! Loyal followers can celebrate the spooky season in style in Cult of the Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival, a new limited-time event starting today. Under the light of the Blood Moon devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on November 10. • New Blood Moon Ritual • 3 New Follower Forms to Unlock • 4 Base Decorations to Unlock • New Music

Cult of the Lamb released earlier this year to positive critical and player reception alike. We were big fans of it here at Twinfinite, and with over a million people having played the title, this event is sure to appease players for a time while they wait for the planned content update.

Cult of the Lamb is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

