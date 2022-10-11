Blizzard Gets Hit With Another DDoS Attack, Overwatch 2 Players May Experience Disconnects

It’s not been a good day for Overwatch 2. After Bastion and Torbjorn were taken offline due to a bug affecting their ult and abilities, players have reported getting locked out of a third of the character roster even though they’re not undergoing the First Time User Experience.

To make matters worse, Blizzard has since reported that they’re currently experiencing another DDoS attack, which will result in higher latency issues and more frequent disconnects in the meantime. The company is working to resolve the issue, but it’s hard to say how long these server issues will persist for.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

This would mark the second DDoS attack in a week, with the first one coming in on Overwatch 2’s launch day, which resulted in extremely long queue times across the board. At the time of writing, the hero lockout bug has yet to be resolved, but hopefully these issues will iron themselves out in the coming days.

Overwatch 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

