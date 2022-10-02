Armored Core 4’s Rayleonard 03-AALIYAH Supplice Kicks Off New High-End Figure Brand by Kotobukiya

Image Source: Kotobukiya

While the gaming future of FromSoftware’s Armored Core series remains in limbo among vague hints and rumors, manufacturers have continued to produce models of its mecha. Kotobukiya just revealed a rather special example.

The popular manufacturer announced a new action figure of the Rayleonard 03-AALIYAH Supplice from Armored Core 4 to kickstart its new high-end brand “Decoction Model.”

The figure is non-scale and rather larger compared to the existing plastic model kit. It comes with better materials including metal alloy for the joints, plenty of movable parts for high possibility and customization, LED lights, and the following equipment

Rifle: “051ANNR”

Assault Rifle: “04-MARVE”

Grenade Cannon: “OGOTO”

Flare: “051ANAM”

Stabilizer: “03-AALIYAH/LBS1”

It’s basically the ultimate quality that Kotobukiya is able to offer and still doesn’t have an announced price or release window.

Below you can check out a video, official images, and more pictures I personally shot during the weekend at the All Japan Model & Hobby Show 2022 in Tokyo.

Speaking of Armored Core, if you’re a fan of the series, you may remember the widely reported time in which Hidetaka Miyazaki appeared to confirm a new game in development, a statement that was then immediately retracted by FromSoftware with a press release to Japanese media.

That was actually a group interview with multiple media outlets, and the question answered by Miyazaki-san was actually asked by yours truly (I was still working for another site back then). While we cannot dismiss FromSoftware’s official retraction, my Japanese is good enough to know what I heard, and the answer, which was provided in very plain words with very little room for interpretation, was confirmed by the translator and by other journalists in attendance who speak Japanese even better than I do. Six years have passed since, so make of it what you will.