Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, & PC Including New Route for Kati

Today Acquire announced a re-release of Akiba’s Trip 2, known in the west as Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed.

Today Acquire announced a re-release of Akiba’s Trip 2, known in the west as Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed.

The re-release, titled Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut, launches in Japan on April 20 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, and will include the previously announced route for Kati.

Incidentally, Kati is a girl from Finland who loves anime and JRPG, and has come to Japan to study. She works part-time as a maid at a gaming cafe.

All of the DLC from the original game will also be included out of the box.

While the original game was released in 2013 for PS3 and PS Vita, it was then relaunched for PS4 and PC across 2014 and 2015. Those who already have this new version will be able to access the new content via DLC.

Interestingly, the official site already mentions a release in North America and Europe via Xseed Games, and an Asian one via Clouded Leopard Entertainment, so I imagine we can expect announcements for localizations down the line.

In Japan, fans will also be offered the Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut 10th Anniversary Edition including an artbook, the Complete Guide, and a 2-Disc soundtrack with 60 songs.

It costs 8,980 yen (which approximately translates as $60 at the current exchange rate), while the standard edition will be priced at 5,480 yen (approximately $37) in Japan, both in physical and download forms.

The announcement was made with a trailer, which you can watch below.