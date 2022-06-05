Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Getting New DLC Featuring Kati’s Route

Today Acquire announced that its 2013 game Akiba’s Trip 2, known in the west as Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed is getting a DLC.

The DLC will feature Kati’s route, which was supposed to be part of the original game, but it was never finished.

Now, players will finally be able to enjoy it.

The new DLC was presented with a trailer that you can watch below alongside a description of the original game if you’re unfamiliar with it.