Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Getting New DLC Featuring Kati’s Route
Today Acquire announced that its 2013 game Akiba’s Trip 2, known in the west as Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed is getting a DLC.
The DLC will feature Kati’s route, which was supposed to be part of the original game, but it was never finished.
Now, players will finally be able to enjoy it.
The new DLC was presented with a trailer that you can watch below alongside a description of the original game if you’re unfamiliar with it.
“This suburban Tokyo ward’s seen it all, from Japan’s post-war reconstruction to the economic bubblegum crisis of the ’80s. Always on the cutting edge of progress, with a little something to offer even the most fetishistic of appetites, it was almost inevitable that this singular technocracy of indulgence would give birth to a whole new kind of appetite altogether.
Enter, the “Synthisters” – vampires who prey upon the life energy of the town’s unsuspecting figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs and cosplayers. Those victimized by Synthisters take on the properties of their attackers while also withdrawing from society and becoming veritable shut-ins due to their newfound fatal weakness to sunlight.
AKIBA’S TRIP tells the story of one such unfortunate soul: a young man named Nanashi who was lured into a trap by the promise of rare character goods and transformed into one of the walking undead. He, however, was spared the worst of his fate by the bloody kiss of a mysterious Synthister hunter named Shizuku. Together with the rest of his companions in an organization unofficially dubbed the “Akiba Freedom Fighters,” Nanashi and Shizuku must uncover the truth behind the Synthister plague and save Akiba from being overrun by violent, antisocial energy vampires.
And of course, the best way to fight vampires is to strip them down to their skivvies so they melt in the noonday sun…”