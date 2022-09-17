Zenless Zone Zero by Genshin Impact Developer Gets Extensive Video Showing Gameplay & More at TGS

Zenless Zone Zero by the developers of Genshin Impact looks more interesting every time it’s shown.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse revealed a brand new video of its upcoming new action RPG Zenless Zone Zero.

This time around, the video is very extensive, clocking at eighteen minutes of content, and presenting both storytelling and plenty of gameplay.

The animation is close to anime quality and so is the voice acting, which certainly is a strong point of HoYoverse’s games.

Incidentally, the video has English subtitles but they’re not immediately evident. You may have to press the “cc” button in order to activate them and understand what’s going on… Unless you understand Japanese, of course,

The one thing that Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t have, and hasn’t been mentioned at Tokyo Game Show either, is a release window.

At the moment, only PC and mobile platforms have been revealed as target platforms, but HoYoverse did mention that they intend to expand that list at some point in the future.

Considering that Genshin Impact is quite popular on PS4 and PS5, we may yet see a console version.

In the meanwhile, you can enjoy the original reveal and a more recent trailer.